Teton Pass closed for avalanche cleanup operations - East Idaho News

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming — The Teton Pass on Wyoming Highway 22 is closed as crews conduct avalanche mitigation and cleanup operations.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation carried out a controlled avalanche in the Glory Bowl area as part of its safety mission early Monday morning, according to a WYDOT Facebook post. The slide was large, requiring extensive cleanup before the roadway could safely reopen.

WYDOT estimates the pass will reopen between noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, depending on the progress of cleanup efforts and weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and check for updates before traveling.