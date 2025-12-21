The Date Machine is college duo's solution to perceived challenges meeting the opposite sex - East Idaho News

REXBURG – By the end of his first term at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Donovan Strader and his cousin, Carter, had a registered startup aimed at fixing a perceived challenge for many students: dating.

The Date Machine is a bright pink and white vending machine stocked with envelopes containing curated dating experiences. Students can buy a complete date in pricing tiers ranging from $5 to $35 each.

Every date includes creative “get-to-know-you” questions, an activity, and materials needed to complete it. Higher-priced options include prepaid dinners for two at local restaurants. Their partners include Kainoas Hawaiian Grill, Millhollow, Cupbop, the Cookie Place, the Bowl Place, Pick Me Up, Taco Time and Jamba Juice.

One date includes a pirate-themed treasure map that leads couples across town to their prepaid dinner destination. Another offers a do-it-yourself spa night, complete with face masks, bath salts, and dessert.

Each envelope bears a custom wax seal and a one word “hint” designed to emphasize mystery, fun, and spontaneity.

“We didn’t want to start a business just to start one,” Strader said. “We wanted to solve a real problem and provide value.”

For the Straders, problems with dating became clear quickly. After returning from church missions in different parts of Argentina from 2023 to 2025, the duo began asking a simple question to anyone who would listen: “What’s the biggest problem with dating in Rexburg?”

They asked the same question to hundreds of people at apartments, bonfires, and even out at the sand dunes. The answers were consistent. Many women said men often either didn’t ask them out at all or came on too strong. Many men said dating felt repetitive, expensive, or intimidating.

“Everyone said the same things,” Donovan said. “Too shy, too intense, too expensive, or just movie nights over and over again.”

Within weeks of arriving in Rexburg, the cousins took a leap of faith using all the capital they had to buy two vending machines. Only later did they finalize the concept.

The next step was a bold marketing approach involving lots of cold calls and conversations, which often turned into pricing negotiations for sizable discounts.

For the Straders and business owners, the prospect of The Date Machine is a win-win.

“We go to mom-and-pop places that might struggle with visibility,” Donovan said. “We pay upfront, get a discount, and send new customers their way. If people like it, they come back.

The Date Machine has already logged more than 100 sales in its opening month.

Around 200 people have signed up for a blind date matching service. It’s a feature of The Date Machine, in which Donovan and Carter manually match applicants for free. After being matched, the couple is left to buy a date from the machine at their discretion.

Beyond the novelty, Donovan says the business thrives because it removes pressure.

“If a date doesn’t go perfectly, you can blame the machine,” he said, laughing. “It’s not all on you.”

But Donovan said building the operation hasn’t been easy.

“There are so many moving parts you don’t think about,” he said. “This business would not exist without our mentors — people who’ve done it before and can show us the way.”

Still, Donovan believes all the hard work has been well worth the results.

“I’m passionate about this because I know it helps people,” he said. “I can confidently say to students, ‘I’ve got you.’ I plan the date, pay for all the moving parts, and all you have to do is show up.”

Looking ahead, the cousins plan to expand to other university towns, add new machines, host live dating events, and develop a full website.

While Rexburg remains their proving ground, Donovan believes the concept has broad appeal from first dates to married couples looking to keep date night alive.

“This started as the dumbest idea I’d ever heard,” he said. “Now I see how many people it can help.”

“The whole point is that you don’t overthink it,” Donovan adds. “You just show up and go.”

Learn more about the Date Machine on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, and YouTube.