The ultimate chewy Christmas sugar cookie cake - East Idaho News

Christmas sugar cookie cake combines the chewy goodness of a sugar cookie with festive frosting and holiday M&M’s, making it the perfect easy and festive dessert for the season.

Ingredients

Cookie Cake

1 cup unsalted butter softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs large

2 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cornstarch

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup holiday M&M’s plus extra for topping

Frosting

6 tbsp unsalted butter softened

3 cups powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

2-3 tbsp heavy whipping cream or milk

red and green gel food coloring

Topping

3 tbsp Christmas colored sprinkles

9-10 soft peppermints

3-4 tbsp holiday M&M’s

Instructions

Make the Cookie Cake

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Prepare a 9-inch springform pan with non-stick baking spray.

2. In a large bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth.

3. Mix in the eggs and vanilla extract until fully combined.

4. Gradually add the flour, baking soda, cornstarch, and salt. Mix until well incorporated.

5. Fold in 1 cup of holiday M&M’s with a spoon or spatula.

6. Press the batter evenly into the prepared pan. For a decorative touch, add a few extra M&M’s on top.

7. Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown, the center no longer looks wet, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

8. Cool for 10 minutes before removing the sides of the springform pan. Allow the cookie cake to cool completely before frosting.

Prepare the frosting

1. In a medium-sized bowl, beat the butter and powdered sugar until a soft, smooth frosting forms.

2. Add the vanilla extract, salt, and 2 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream. Beat until well combined. If the frosting is too thick, add additional cream 1 tablespoon at a time until the desired consistency is reached.

3. Divide the frosting into two bowls. Add red gel food coloring to one bowl and green to the other, mixing until the desired colors are achieved.

4. Transfer the red and green frostings to separate piping bags fitted with a 1M piping tip.

Decorate the Cookie Cake

1. Pipe 9 red rosettes evenly spaced around the cookie cake. Fill the gaps between the red rosettes with green rosettes.

2. Top each green rosette with a soft peppermint candy.

3. Continue piping red and green rosettes around the cake until all spaces are filled.

4. Finish decorating with Christmas sprinkles and additional holiday M&M’s.

Storage

Store the cookie cake covered at room temperature. For optimal taste, refrigerate if needed, and bring to room temperature for 10–15 minutes before serving.