Three applicants apply for Custer County magistrate judge position - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho’s Seventh Judicial District.

CHALLIS — The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission has invited three applicants to interview for the Custer County magistrate judge position to fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of the Honorable James Barrett Jr.

The candidates who will be interviewed are (in alphabetical order):

MATTHIAS P. FOSTVEDT – Deputy State Public Defender – Blaine Office, Hailey

– Deputy State Public Defender – Blaine Office, Hailey THEODORE R. LARSEN – Attorney with Williams, Meservy & Larsen, LLP, Jerome

– Attorney with Williams, Meservy & Larsen, LLP, Jerome KURT H. SCHWAB – Attorney with Rathdrum and Post Falls Estate Planning, Rathdrum

Interviews will be held on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Challis Community Event Center, located at 411 Clinic Road, Challis, Idaho. These interviews are open to the public; however, space may be limited.

The Commission will deliberate in executive session immediately following the interviews.