Three people arrested after narcotics investigation seize pounds of drugs, firearms and paraphernalia - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department arrested three individuals and seized multiple pounds of drugs during a December narcotics investigation.

According to a news release from IFPD, 11.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, six ounces of cocaine, a pound of marijuana, two firearms and $6,793 were seized in the investigation.

The first arrest was made during the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Water Avenue, where Juan Carlos Marquez-Nevarrez was taken into custody.

During the search of the home, officers found four pounds of methamphetamine and a 9mm pistol that had been reported stolen. $3,637 was also found and believed to be from the sale of meth.

Marquez-Nevarrez faces one felony count of trafficking methamphetamines. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 before Magistrate Judge John Dewey.

In the second arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home located at 1110 Mojave Street, where two individuals were detained.

Bill Carranza was at the residence, but was cited for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Rafael Carranza was detained in a traffic stop prior to the execution of the search warrant. In the man’s belongings, a 40 caliber handgun was found. The release states that Rafael is a convicted felon, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

While executing the search warrant, officers found a small quantity of marijuana, a gallon-sized bag with a white crystal-like residue, which later tested positive for meth, and drug paraphernalia. $3,156 was also seized as it was believed to have stemmed from sales of illegal drugs.

Rafael was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in district court at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 13 before District Judge Brendon Taylor.

The third arrest occurred after a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 2100 block of South St. Clair Road.

During the search, officers found 7.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, six ounces of cocaine, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A storage unit was also searched, which resulted in another pound of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia being seized.

Griselda Resendiz was arrested and faces federal charges for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and employment or use of persons under age 18. The charge for the use of a person under age 18 states that minors were used to distribute methamphetamine.

Resendiz is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 4 p.m. on Feb. 3 before U.S. Chief District Judge David Nye.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean these people committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.