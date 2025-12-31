Twin Falls woman charged, accused of shooting boyfriend over Christmas cookies - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (KMVT) — A Twin Falls woman is facing charges, accused of shooting her boyfriend following an argument over Christmas cookies.

An affidavit from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies responded to a home on Tuesday, Dec. 23, along Hillcrest Road east of Blue Lakes Boulevard South regarding a shooting.

Deputies arrived at the scene and knocked several times on the front door, according to the affidavit. A deputy eventually entered the home and found a man inside with apparent bloodstains and holes in his right pant leg near his knee. The deputy asked who else was in the house and the man said, “my girlfriend.”

The deputy then asked where she had shot him and the man didn’t answer. “Right there in the knee where your leg is bleeding?” the deputy asked, according to the affidavit, and the man said “ya.”

Deputies called for the woman, later identified as Katheryn Welch, 53, to exit the home with her hands up and she complied. Deputies handcuffed Welch and searched her, but found no weapons, according to the affidavit. No one else was found during a search of the home.

Throughout the investigation, Welch and the victim claimed the shooting was an accident, according to court documents. The victim “later explained the ‘accident’ occurred after an argument over Christmas cookies had ensued.” Welch also claimed to have disposed of the gun used along a road near the house.

Deputies requested and were given a search warrant. Court documents state that deputies searched the home and found blood splatter under a desk, a .22-caliber bullet casing and possible drugs and drug paraphernalia identified by a deputy. No .22-caliber handgun was found. The substances found tested “presumptively positive for methamphetamine,” according to the affidavit.

Welch is charged with aggravated battery, destruction and/or concealment of evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Online records show she posted a $75,000 bond on Monday and is due back in court on January 9 for a preliminary hearing.