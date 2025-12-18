Two indicted for $20 million fraud and money laundering scheme in Idaho - East Idaho News

BOISE — United States Attorney Bart M. Davis announced that Tochukwu Nwaneri, 51, of Nigeria, made his initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Raymond E. Patricco.

Co-defendant Vickie Smith, 66, of Peoria, Arizona, previously made her initial appearance on Oct. 22, 2025.

Nwaneri and Smith face prosecution in an indictment for their role in an advance-fee loan scheme in which they fraudulently obtained more than $20 million from an Idaho business owner (Victim-1).

Vickie Smith and Tochukwu Nwaneri are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and multiple counts of wire fraud and money laundering.

As alleged in the indictment, Smith, using the alias Nina Cheliyan, and Nwaneri, using the alias Dr. Simon Godwin, enriched themselves by falsely promising to provide Victim-1 with a financing opportunity of a $140 million business loan through a purported Singapore-based lender in exchange for significant advance fees.

The indictment alleges that Smith and Nwaneri used the fees paid by Victim-1 for various personal expenses and wired the funds to family members and offshore bank accounts.

If convicted, Smith and Nwaneri each face a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy and wire fraud counts and up to 10 years for each count of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Secret Service is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brittney Campbell and Darci Crane for the District of Idaho are prosecuting the case.