UTVs and Christmas, annual light parade to light up the night, two firework shows planned - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Hundreds of UTVs will light up the night Friday, Dec. 19, for the city’s annual UTV Holiday Light Parade, along with a firework show by Stones Kia.

According to a news release from the City of Idaho Falls, the parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Freeman Park, follow a path around the Snake River Greenbelt, and is expected to last until 9:30 p.m.

Traffic will be impacted as some streets will be closed, and drivers are asked to detour around the parade route. Those streets that are impacted are:

Broadway Street Bridge will be closed between Memorial Drive and River Parkway.

U.S. Highway 20’s off and on-ramp near Fremont Avenue and Riverside Drive will be closed.

U.S. Highway 20 will also have a lane adjustment over John’s Hole Bridge.

Homes near Freeman Park will also be impacted with limited street access, but residents can access the streets and are asked to wait for breaks in the parade for entry or exits.

Pancheri Bridge will remain open for traffic during the duration of the parade, with UTVs using the sidewalk.

This year’s UTV route is also new, with the parade starting at Freeman Park, unlike in previous years, when it began at the Mountain America Center.

A new addition is the fireworks show by Stones Kia, which, according to the release, will feature two displays to start the parade and a finale. The fireworks show will be launched from the Broadway Bridge.

Drivers of UTVs and residents are asked to use caution during the parade, as the route will use the sidewalks. Drivers are asked to slow down and remain alert if they are near the parade route to avoid the area if they are not planning to attend the parade or shop downtown.