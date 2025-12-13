Vehicle crash causes transformer box fire at Idaho Falls business - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – No one was injured in an electrical fire in Idaho Falls Saturday morning.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Haili Egbert tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened just before 11 a.m. in front of a car wash on Pancheri Drive. A driver hit a transformer box and started a fire.

“The vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk along South Yellowstone,” Egbert says.

The cause of the crash has not been specified.

Idaho Falls Power quickly shut off power to the box and firefighters had the flames out in minutes before it spread. No other structures were affected.

Firefighters cleared the scene, as of 11:36 a.m.

Courtesy Justin Flitton