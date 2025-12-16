Very strong winds, mountain snow expected as cold front moves through eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service is warning of very strong winds and possible hazardous travel conditions across eastern Idaho as a cold front moves through the region on Wednesday.

Forecasters say wind gusts are expected to reach 50 to 65 mph across most of eastern Idaho, with even stronger gusts possible along mountain ridgetops. The powerful winds will arrive with a cold front that is expected to move through late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Rain and snow will develop as the front passes, though precipitation amounts are expected to remain relatively light in most valley locations. Snow levels will begin high, around 7,000 to 8,000 feet, but will steadily drop throughout the day behind the front. Accumulating snow is expected primarily at elevations above 6,000 to 7,000 feet.

At higher elevations, the combination of strong winds and falling snow may significantly reduce visibility, creating dangerous travel conditions. The National Weather Service warns that mountain passes could experience rapidly deteriorating conditions, with blowing snow making travel hazardous at times.

Those planning travel through higher elevations or mountain passes are urged to use caution, particularly during periods of strong wind and snowfall.

Backcountry users should also be prepared for dangerous winter conditions. Winds gusting over 60 mph combined with snowfall totals of 6 to 10 inches above 7,000 feet could lead to near-blizzard conditions at times, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service advises residents and travelers to secure loose objects, plan for difficult driving conditions, and stay informed of the latest weather updates as the system moves through the region.