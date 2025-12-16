Police continue to search for suspects in downtown Pocatello shooting - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The police investigation into a shooting in downtown Pocatello that hospitalized a man is ongoing.

Officers discovered a man with two gunshot wounds at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, lying in the road near the intersection of 2nd Street and Center Street.

“Officers immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The individual was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital,” reads a press release from the city of Pocatello.

The incident is under investigation by the Pocatello Police Department. On Monday afternoon, Lieutenant Josh Hancock told EastIdahoNews.com that an arrest has not been made in relation to the shooting.

Hancock also said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators looked into a separate shooting in the same area that happened around a week earlier, but determined that the shooting on Sunday “appears to be isolated and not related to last week’s incident or any other known event,” police said in an update.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.