WATCH: Surprising this year's Battle of the Bulbs holiday lights contest winner - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Whose house is the most merry and bright? Forty-one homes in eastern Idaho were nominated for the Battle of the Bulbs contest, and now we know the winner!

EastIdahoNews.com surprised Jay Stoddard in Shelley during a livestream Monday evening with Travis Zmak of Teton Auto Group and other sponsors who helped make the contest happen.

Hundreds of people voted in the competition and Stoddard’s house took top honors. He received $3,000 in gift cards: $1,000 in services and prizes to Outback Landscaping, $1,000 to Strong Shed and $1,000 to Home Depot!

The home at 865 East 1300 North in Shelley took first place in the Battle of the Bulbs contest. | Courtesy photo

Stoddard’s house at 865 East 1300 North in Shelley has a life-size nativity scene, six mega trees ranging from 10 feet to 24 feet, and a total of 35,000 lights on the property.

The second-place winning house is located at 7983 Silver Spur Loop in Idaho Falls. It features a magical light show sequenced to upbeat music with holiday cheer.

The home at 7983 Silver Spur Loop in Idaho Falls took second place in the Battle of the Bulbs contest. | Courtesy photo

Third place honors go to the home at 5405 East Hacienda Drive in Idaho Falls. The entry says:

“Our son Travis works for quite a few weekends to put up all these lights for me. I (Vicki) have always loved them so he tries to do them every year when he can. Last year, we had a grandson who passed away. This year, he incorporated ‘Niko’ on our fence to honor him, as he always loved helping put the lights up. We love bringing the festivities to the season and hope you enjoy it too.”

The home at 5405 East Hacienda Drive in Idaho Falls took third place in the Battle of the Bulbs contest. | Courtesy photo

Second and third place winners will receive gift cards of lesser amounts from the sponsoring businesses.

See all entries, along with what entrants say makes their lights special, below.