WATCH: Tyler Robinson makes first in-person court appearance in a public hearing - East Idaho News

PROVO, Utah (KSL) — Tyler Robinson, the southern Utah man charged with killing Charlie Kirk, will make his first public appearance in court on Thursday.

Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder, a capital offense, and faces a potential death sentence if convicted, will be in 4th District Judge Tony Graf’s courtroom for a hearing regarding media access to his case.

Robinson, 22, of Washington, Washington County, is accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 while Kirk was at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31 — a conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA — was sitting under a tent of an outdoor amphitheater-courtyard area at UVU, speaking in front of approximately 3,000 people, when he was shot in the neck by a gunman on the roof of the nearby Losee Center building.

Robinson’s defense team contends that the high publicity surrounding the case could potentially prejudice potential jurors and has argued for restrictions on media coverage. As part of Graf’s decorum order for media coverage, Robinson cannot be photographed in shackles and can only be filmed or photographed while he is seated with his attorneys. The media are also prohibited from recording or photographing Robinson’s family inside the courtroom.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to address media access to the ongoing court proceedings, including a hearing in October that the judge closed to the public. Robinson was in attendance at that hearing.

Today’s court hearing, which begins at noon, can be streamed above.

In their motion opposing any efforts to close or restrict Robinson’s hearings, attorneys for a team of media organizations — which includes KSL.com, KSL-TV and the Deseret News — argue: “This is not the first high-profile criminal trial in Utah, nor will it be the last. Time and again, our courts have managed the delicate constitutional balance between the defendant’s right to a fair trial and the public’s right to observe the proceedings of the judicial process without sacrificing either. This case is no different.”

The media expects there will be a series of motions in the future seeking to close court proceedings and associated records, “based solely on generalized assertions that pretrial publicity will make it impossible for the defendant to receive a fair trial. These kinds of blanket claims are not new. They arise in nearly every high-profile criminal prosecution, often at alarmingly early stages of the case, seeking to support broad prophylactic sealing orders with speculative predictions about what the jury pool might see in the news and how that might make it impossible to do, months or years from now, what courts do every day—seat a fair and impartial jury.”

First Amendment attorneys have argued that there has been no case in Utah where it was found that a defendant did not receive a fair trial because of pretrial publicity, even though there have been many high-profile criminal cases in Utah.

