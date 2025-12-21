What the arrival of NIL funding does for Idaho State University sports - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Sophomore guard Dylan Darling was Idaho State men’s basketball’s top performer last season, earning the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player award while leading the Bengals to a fourth-place finish in the conference.

After averaging 19.8 points per game for the year, Darling departed Pocatello for greener pastures. He accepted a $1 million payday to transfer to St. John’s University and join the Red Storm.

The ISU Athletics Department has announced the creation of the Student-Athlete Success Fund, with the intent to “attract, recruit, retain and develop outstanding student-athletes across all sports while responding to the rapidly evolving landscape of collegiate athletics.”

While the fund’s $10,000 goal will not compete with schools like Oregon, Texas or Ohio State — or even St. John’s — it could allow ISU to keep pace with its direct competitors.

The University of Montana launched “The Griz NIL Exchange” in 2023, while Montana State University has the “Bobcat Collective.” Even University of Idaho has “The Idaho NIL Store” which allows Vandal fans to buy merchandise and gear with money going to the athletes.

As the Bengals emerge as challengers for conference superiority across several sports, it was an important time for the university to take this step forward.

on the football field, three ISU offensive linemen were named FCS All-Americans this season, including First-Teamer Stryker Rashid. Running back Dason Brooks, safety Rylan Leathers, punter Gabe Russo and kicker Trajan Sinatra join Rishid as Bengal All-Conference First- or Second-Teamers with at least one year of eligibility remaining.

Leathers and Sinatra have already made public their intentions to enter the transfer portal — and they will both receive an offer with NIL money attached, joining Darling in those greener pastures.

To retain players like Rashid, Brooks, and the softball, volleyball, basketball, etc., athletes who have ushered in ISU’s recent run of success, the NIL — name, image and likeness — fund was necessary.

I, for one, applaud ISU and its leadership for making this move, though some remain steadfast against the idea of college athletes receiving money. We live in an era where college athletes are rightfully entitled to some of the monetary gain they bring to these million- and billion-dollar businesses. And while payments will be minimal in comparison with other programs, Bengals deserve a piece of the pie as well.

Donations can be made to the ISU Student-Athlete Success Fund — here.