Why Red Robin and Wells Fargo Bank were evacuated Tuesday - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a natural gas leak Tuesday afternoon near Red Robin on East 17th Street after an excavator operated by a private company struck a 4-inch gas line.

As a precaution, Red Robin and the Wells Fargo Bank were evacuated while crews worked to secure the area. Eastbound traffic on East 17th Street at Ashment Street was temporarily closed during the response.

Intermountain Gas arrived on scene less than 20 minutes after the initial call to dispatch was made and quickly pinched off the damaged pipe, stopping the leak. The gas line has since been secured, and all roadways have reopened.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department thanks Intermountain Gas, Idaho Falls Power, and the Idaho Falls Police Department for their swift response and coordination, which helped minimize impacts and ensure public safety.