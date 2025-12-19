Windstorm destroys century-old presidential trees at University of Idaho - East Idaho News

MOSCOW — Powerful winds swept through Northern Idaho on Wednesday, toppling trees across the University of Idaho’s Moscow campus and destroying part of the school’s living history.

University officials said at least 15 trees were uprooted or fell during the windstorm, including several iconic trees in front of the Administration Building. Among those damaged were two trees planted by former U.S. presidents and a large blue spruce, all part of the historic Presidential Grove along Hello Walk.

Some additional trees may also need to be removed because their root systems were destabilized, creating a safety risk in future storms. Crews are still assessing the full extent of the damage.

Eleanor Roosevelt, right, plants a Douglas fir at University of Idaho in 1938. | University of Idaho

“This is a huge historical loss for our campus, our town and our state,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement. “These trees have towered over our university for more than a century, adding to the character and aesthetic of the campus while serving as a living display of U of I’s position on the national stage.”

The Presidential Grove dates back more than 100 years. It began in April 1911 when former President Theodore Roosevelt planted a Colorado blue spruce shortly after leaving office. Roosevelt, who played a major role in shaping early U.S. conservation policy and founded the U.S. Forest Service, visited the campus during that time. The Roosevelt tree was damaged in Wednesday’s storm.

The William Howard Taft Port Orford cedar sustained significant damage. | University of Idaho

Later in 1911, President William Howard Taft planted a Port Orford cedar during a tour of the western United States. That tree was also damaged by the high winds.

Other presidential trees in the grove were not affected. President Woodrow Wilson planted a red oak during his 1918 western tour, and Eleanor Roosevelt planted a Douglas fir during her 1938 visit to campus, when she served as a keynote speaker at the Borah Symposium focused on public affairs and peace.

University officials said seedlings from the University of Idaho’s Pitkin Forest Nursery are available to replace the lost trees. The nursery also provides seedlings to the public.