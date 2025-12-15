Woman airlifted to hospital after head-on collision with semi - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

JEROME – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred at 5:44 p.m. on December 14.

It happened on northbound U.S.93, milepost 64, in Jerome County.

A 43-year-old woman from Twin Falls, was traveling northbound in a 2022 Audi Q5. The driver veered into the southbound lane, going head on with a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia that was traveling southbound. A 65-year-old man from Cottonwood Heights, Utah was driving the Freightliner. Both vehicles continued traveling off the highway onto the eastbound shoulder.

The driver of Audi was wearing her seatbelt and was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Freightliner wasn’t injured.

All lanes were blocked for just over three hours while emergency responders cleared the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Air St Lukes.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.