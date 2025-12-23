Woman dies from injuries after being run over at Sam's Club Gas Station - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon woman has died from her injuries after being run over by a vehicle at the Idaho Falls Sam’s Club Gas Station last week.

Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez identified the woman as 80-year-old Mary Waight, who had died on Monday, Dec. 22, at a local hospital.

According to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements, on Wednesday, Dec. 17, at around 2:15 p.m., dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian at the Sam’s Club Gas Station near 17th Street.

Clements said a Ford F-150 had not been fully parked and had begun to roll backwards. As a result, it struck the Waight and ran over her. Waight was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries several days later.

Clements said IFPD is still investigating the incident and determining if charges will be filed.