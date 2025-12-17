Woman flown to hospital following crash in Jerome - East Idaho News

JEROME — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that shut down U.S. Highway 93 for more than three hours Sunday evening in Jerome County.

The crash occurred at 5:44 p.m. on Dec. 14 at milepost 64 on northbound U.S. 93. According to ISP, a 43-year-old woman from Twin Falls was driving a 2022 Audi Q5 northbound when her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia.

The semi was traveling southbound and driven by a 65-year-old man from Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Following the collision, both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest on the east shoulder. The Audi driver was wearing a seatbelt and was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries. The Freightliner driver was not injured.

All lanes of U.S. 93 were blocked for just over three hours as emergency crews responded and cleared the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Air St. Luke’s.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.