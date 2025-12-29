Woman killed after severe DUI crash in Pocatello - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving an allegedly impaired driver in Pocatello.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, at the intersection of North Arthur Avenue and West Clark Street. The crash involved a pickup truck and passenger vehicle.

The pickup truck was driven by Guy Guerrero, 25, of Chubbuck, according to a Pocatello Police Department news release. The department says preliminary investigations indicate the pickup ran a red light and struck the passenger vehicle.

A man and a woman were in the passenger vehicle, and both were transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance. The woman died of her injuries at the hospital later on Saturday night. The man was injured, but his condition is unknown at the moment.

The victims have not been identified.

Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

Guerrero and his adult male passenger sustained minor injuries, according to the release.

Police arrested Guerrero and he was booked into the Bannock County Jail on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation. Once the investigation is complete, police say the case will be forwarded to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

“The Pocatello Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving places everyone on the roadway at serious risk. Motorists are urged to drive sober, obey traffic signals, and report suspected impaired drivers to help keep our community safe,” according to the news release.