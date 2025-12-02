Woman who makes gifts for babies in the NICU gets her own present from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

For 34 years, Sheila has lived in her small 1940s-era home that she maintains on her own.

Despite a tight budget, she uses what little extra money she has to buy yarn, creating themed baby hats, blankets, bereavement outfits and other handmade items for families of newborns in Portneuf Medical Center’s NICU. She works year-round, donating everything she makes.

But behind the scenes, Sheila has been struggling with a serious problem. The sewer line in her aging home backs up roughly every six months, shutting down her toilet, bathtub, sink, dishwasher and washing machine until she can scrape together the money to get it cleared. The issue has persisted for years and has become increasingly difficult for her to manage.

That’s when a Secret Santa stepped in and asked the East Idaho News elves to pay Sheila a visit. Check out the surprise in the video player above!