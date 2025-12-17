You have to see this! Python slithers into a car stopped at a fast food drive-thru - East Idaho News

NOT ON THE MENU — A man in Florida had an unwelcome passenger get into his car when a massive python slithered underneath it while he was at a fast food drive-thru.

The nightmare situation that happened in Homestead, Florida, at a Pollo Tropical drive-thru was captured on video and went viral. While the video was shared online back in October, the footage has been floating around online again, and it’s truly one of those videos you have to see to believe.

In the video, a python is seen slithering its way around the front left tire and going up into the stopped car. Kyrin Salvary was waiting in line behind the vehicle with the snake. He caught the terrifying ordeal on camera and alerted those inside the vehicle.

“It’s going up into your car!” Salvary can be heard yelling in the video. “Oh, crap.”

“It’s going in my car!?” a man in the vehicle yells back.

“Yeah!” Salvary says.

The vehicle then starts to slowly back up but part of the snake is still hanging outside of the car near the tire.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait! Stop! Stop!” Salvary says as the snake is seen disappearing under the car.

The chilling video had countless viewers talking about how’d they react in this kind of situation.

“Oh no way. I would have a heart attack,” one comment reads.

Another says, “That would be the snake’s car now. I’m out.”

Salvary said the snake did end up falling out from the vehicle once the car started moving.