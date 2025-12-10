You know Idaho’s 2 most-expensive places. Good luck guessing the 3rd - East Idaho News

KETCHUM (Idaho Statesman) — Looking to buy into Idaho’s most expensive zip code? Try Ketchum — if you can.

As usual, the Blaine County resort towns of Ketchum and Sun Valley boasted the state’s highest median home list price through the first 11 months of 2025, according to the real estate brokerage RH Advisors.

Looking for third place? Head to Coolin — population 138 — in the extreme northern reaches of the Idaho Panhandle, about 35 miles from the Canadian border.

The median list price for a home in Ketchum’s 83340 ZIP code stands at $2.28 million, according to an analysis of listing from RH Advisor’s website RealtyHop.com. Ketchum’s northwest neighbor Sun Valley boaststhe second-highest price, with median homes just under $1.5 million.

Coolin, an unincorporated village on the southeast bank of Priest Lake in northern Bonner County, wasn’t far behind. Homes in its 83821 ZIP listed for a median price of $1.41 million, the report found. The ZIP code covers the east bank of Priest Lake, a popular summer destination less than two hours northeast of Spokane.

All three markets are buoyed by the same industry: tourism.

Together, Ketchum and Sun Valley serve as home base for the Sun Valley Resort, America’s first destination ski area, now celebrating its 90th season.

And, like much of Idaho, both saw huge boosts in demand for homes drive up prices during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, before the pandemic, homes in Ketchum sold for $688,250, according to a 2024 Ketchum city report using data from the Sun Valley Board of Realtors. That same report found that only 9% of people employed by Ketchum lived within the city limits.

Ketchum’s list price, while tops in the state, is actually down from July 2024 peaks. Back then, the median home went for $3.4 million, according to data from the real estate site Redfin.

The median list price in Ada County was roughly $615,900 in September 2025, the most recent data available from Realtor.com, an online listing site.

Nationwide, Idaho’s top destinations can’t compare to the priciest addresses. Fisher Island, a barrier island off of Miami, topped the list at $10.8 million before a trio of California ZIPs. Atherton, in California’s Silicon Valley, came next at $10.35 million. Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and the Long Island, New York, village of Sagaponack rounded out the top five.