YouTube sensation among those called to LDS Church advisory council for young men - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY – Luke Nichols, host of the wildly popular Youtube series, “Outdoor Boys,” is among 14 men called to the Young Men General Advisory Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The members of the council began their service on December 1 and will help the Young Men General Presidency as they counsel with other general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the young men of the Church.

The Young Men General Presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and counselors David J. Wunderli and Sean R. Dixon — were sustained during the April 2025 general conference and began serving on August 1.

Nichols, whose Youtube channel has more than 18 million subscribers, features him and his three sons’ fishing, hunting and camping exploits in Alaska. Some videos features his wife, Rebecca, as well.

A recent article from the Deseret News reports Nichols recently pulled the plug on the Youtube series because of the “unwanted attention” it brought him and his family. While he posted three new videos last month, Nichols said he isn’t sure if he will post more in the future.

Nichols developed a love for the outdoors early on as a boy in Anchorage, Alaska. He served a two-year mission for his church in Japan and earned a political science degree from Brigham Young University. Nichols later graduated from law school at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He practiced law in the Old Dominion State for 10 years, specializing in criminal defense. He and his family recently moved back to Alaska.

Nichols and his wife talked about their faith and family in a YouTube video several years ago. To date, it’s amassed more than 2 million views. Watch it in the video above.

The other 13 men called to serve on the council are from Utah. One of them, Parker Aaron Walbeck, from Lehi, also has a Youtube channel called “Full Time Filmmaker,” where he teaches video production and social media marketing. He also has a Youtube channel called “True Millenial,” named after a talk given by former Church President Russell M. Nelson called “Becoming True Millenials.” On this channel, Walbeck encourages all to “enlist in the Lord’s batallion of gathering Israel and preparing the world for the second coming of Jesus Christ.”

Derral Eves, of Hurricane, who also serves on the council, is the co-founder and executive producer of “The Chosen.”

Parker Aaron Walbeck, left, and Derral Eves, are among the 14 men on the Young Men General Advisory Council | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Here is the full list of council members below: