YouTube sensation among those called to LDS Church advisory council for young men - East Idaho News

YouTube sensation among those called to LDS Church advisory council for young menPublished at | Updated at
SALT LAKE CITY – Luke Nichols, host of the wildly popular Youtube series, “Outdoor Boys,” is among 14 men called to the Young Men General Advisory Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The members of the council began their service on December 1 and will help the Young Men General Presidency as they counsel with other general and local Church leaders to teach, serve and watch over the young men of the Church.
The Young Men General Presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and counselors David J. Wunderli and Sean R. Dixon — were sustained during the April 2025 general conference and began serving on August 1.
Nichols, whose Youtube channel has more than 18 million subscribers, features him and his three sons’ fishing, hunting and camping exploits in Alaska. Some videos features his wife, Rebecca, as well.
A recent article from the Deseret News reports Nichols recently pulled the plug on the Youtube series because of the “unwanted attention” it brought him and his family. While he posted three new videos last month, Nichols said he isn’t sure if he will post more in the future.
Nichols developed a love for the outdoors early on as a boy in Anchorage, Alaska. He served a two-year mission for his church in Japan and earned a political science degree from Brigham Young University. Nichols later graduated from law school at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. He practiced law in the Old Dominion State for 10 years, specializing in criminal defense. He and his family recently moved back to Alaska.
Nichols and his wife talked about their faith and family in a YouTube video several years ago. To date, it’s amassed more than 2 million views. Watch it in the video above.
The other 13 men called to serve on the council are from Utah. One of them, Parker Aaron Walbeck, from Lehi, also has a Youtube channel called “Full Time Filmmaker,” where he teaches video production and social media marketing. He also has a Youtube channel called “True Millenial,” named after a talk given by former Church President Russell M. Nelson called “Becoming True Millenials.” On this channel, Walbeck encourages all to “enlist in the Lord’s batallion of gathering Israel and preparing the world for the second coming of Jesus Christ.”
Derral Eves, of Hurricane, who also serves on the council, is the co-founder and executive producer of “The Chosen.”
Here is the full list of council members below:
- Agbor T. Agbor, 53, Wasatch 7th Ward, Salt Lake Wasatch Utah Stake. He was born in Cross River State, Nigeria. He works as the president of Utah Water Systems LLC.
- Derral E. Eves, 51, Hurricane 19th Ward, Hurricane Utah South Stake. Born in Ogden, he founded a marketing agency specializing in social media strategy and audience development. He is cofounder and executive producer of the television series “The Chosen.”
- Daniel E. Mendoza García, 55, Santaquin 19th Ward, Santaquin Utah North Stake. He was born in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. He has worked at different companies in the production industry.
- John Hilton III, 48, Cascade 4th Ward, Orem Utah Cascade Stake. Born in San Francisco, he works as a professor of religious education at BYU and has authored several books and online courses.
- Richard P. Kaufusi, 59, Poplar Grove Ward, Salt Lake Cannon Stake. He was born in Fua’amotu, Tonga. He works with Wolfgramm Capital, building businesses in the manufacturing sector and focusing on workforce development and apprenticeship opportunities for youth.
- G. Sheldon Martin, 45, Stone Creek Ward, West Haven Utah Stake. He was born in Auburn, Washington. He has worked for the church for 21 years and currently serves as the director of member insights in the Priesthood and Family Department.
- Steve K. Mutombo, 35, Lehi 35th Ward (French-speaking), Lehi Utah Central Stake. He was born in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. He works as a financial consultant for a firm in Salt Lake City.
- Rogelio Osuna, 40, Anthem 3rd Ward, Herriman Utah Anthem Stake. Born in Mexico City, Mexico, he works for the church’s Missionary Department supporting international missionary training centers.
- Walter G. Queiroz Jr., 64, Highland 28th Ward, Highland Utah Central Stake. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he oversees a mining company in Brazil and a commercial janitorial company in Utah.
- Anthony R. Sweat, 49, Hobble Creek 15th Ward, Springville Utah Hobble Creek Stake. Born in Reno, Nevada, he is a professor of history and doctrine at BYU.
- Clinton E. Udy, 49, Silver Lake Ward, Eagle Mountain Utah Silver Lake Stake. Born in Burley, Idaho, he works for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion as a region director.
- Parker Aaron Walbeck, 36, College Farms Ward, Lehi Utah Willow Park Stake. He was born in Provo. He operates an online course and YouTube channel called Full-Time Filmmaker, teaching video production and social media marketing. He also runs a faith-based YouTube channel and Instagram account.
- Elder Kazuhiko Yamashita, 72, Grandview 23rd Ward (Japanese-speaking), Provo Utah Grandview East Stake. He was born in Tokyo, Japan. He worked as an assistant professor at Tsukuba University and a professor of health and sports science at Fukuoka University.