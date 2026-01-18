18-year-old charged with lewd conduct with a child, possession of child pornography - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — At 7 a.m. on Monday, Ada County Sheriff’s detectives, with the assistance of Ada County SWAT, served an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Owen Alexander Sawyer near the intersection of South Redeken Place and East Tiger Lily Drive in Boise.

Sawyer is charged with two counts of Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16 and one count of possession of child pornography, both felonies. Sawyer, who also goes by Owen Suchital, is currently in custody at the Ada County Jail.

Police say Sawyer may have used Snapchat to interact with his victims, using the name “iloveidaho.”

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

If you or anyone you know has additional information regarding the suspect, please call Ada County’s non-emergency dispatch line at (208) 377-6790.