2 killed, 6 others injured in shooting at Latter-day Saint church parking lot in SLC - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — Two people were killed and six were injured in a shooting in Salt Lake City on Wednesday evening when a fight broke out in a church parking lot outside a funeral.

The shooter or shooters remain at large, police said.

“The situation still is very fluid. At this point, we know that there are at least eight victims, I can confirm that two of them have died; three of them are critical condition, and three others in unknown condition,” said Salt Lake police spokesman Glen Mills.

The shooting was reported at a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road about 7:36 p.m. When police and firefighters arrived, the suspects had fled, Mills said. The suspect vehicle was last seen going north on Redwood Road.

The search perimeter was set up from 500 North to 700 North on Redwood Road, extending to the Jordan River.

Some of the gunshot victims were taken by a private vehicle to a hospital and dropped off before police arrived, Mills said.

“The shots were fired outside of the meetinghouse, but you could definitely hear them inside,” said Dom Fiefia, who was attending the funeral with his wife. “It was pretty loud, especially inside, all you could hear was quietness. And with those shots, definitely it kind of shook the whole place up.”

Fiefia and his wife were kept inside the building with other attendees while police set up a perimeter.

Other bystanders at the scene told KSL they were waiting to hear if their family members who had been at the funeral were safe.

Two Tongan Latter-day Saint wards attend that meetinghouse, according to the church’s website.

A couple who live at a nearby apartment complex, who identified themselves only as Kenna and Brennan, said they heard four to five gunshots, then heard three more shots a bit later.

“He opened the door and heard crying, screaming, wailing and he said something’s going on at the church over there, we need to go look,” she said of her husband.

“It’s so crazy. I’ve lived here all my life and I knew this area was riddled with crime growing up. For it to happen so close now to where I live and where me and my wife is, it’s terrifying,” Brennan said. “And sad to see that when families all get together for a funeral service that things can still go in that direction.”

Redwood Road is closed in the area and expected to remain closed until about 1 a.m., transportation officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.