2 killed in Salt Lake shooting identified; police call it a dispute between known individuals - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A confrontation involving several people and an “exchange” of gunfire resulted in two people being killed and several others injured Wednesday night in the parking lot of a church where a funeral was being held inside.

Sione Vatuvei, 38, of Glendale, and Vaea Tulikihihifo, 46, were identified Thursday as the two men killed. Six other men were taken to local hospitals, and one has since been released, Salt Lake police announced. The five others remain hospitalized with “what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries,” Chief Brian Redd said.

On Thursday, Redd provided an update to the “senseless tragedy” that happened in the parking lot of a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Road just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While a funeral/celebration of life was happening inside the church, there was a confrontation in the parking lot between people who were previously acquainted with each other, Redd said.

“There was a dispute last night between two individuals who were known to each other, who happened to be attending a funeral service, a memorial service,” he said.

Whether the dispute was between two individuals or two groups of people was still being investigated, the chief said. But at some point, “We believe there was an exchange (of gunfire).”

Redd said some of those involved in the parking lot confrontation were at the church for the memorial service. Whether anyone who was not attending the service showed up later is part of the “still very active investigation,” he said.

Investigators believe some of those involved have gang ties. But Redd said police, at this point, are not calling the incident a gang-related shooting.

“There is indication that there were individuals at the scene that were potentially involved in gang activity. (But) we don’t know the cause for the violence. … We’re cautious to say this was a gang-related shooting because we’re still investigating the cause of the shooting,” he said. “We are looking into the reason and cause for the gunfire in the first place.”

Flowers are displayed outside a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 660 N. Redwood Rd. in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. A shooting occurred the night before at the building when a funeral was taking place. Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Redd again assured the public on Thursday that the incident was not a targeted attack on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The chief on Thursday called it a “complicated crime scene,” in part because of the lack of cooperation from witnesses.

“There are people involved in this incident who have been less than cooperative, and we’re still working to identify all who were involved in the incident and their roles in the matter,” Redd said.

Witnesses say at least 200 people attended the funeral. Two Tongan Latter-day Saint wards attend that meetinghouse.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made. Several people were handcuffed and detained Wednesday night by police, but eventually released. Redd said detectives were also still working Thursday to determine if any of the shooting victims currently in the hospital are also suspects.

The shooting prompted a large police response from Salt Lake City and several agencies from across the valley.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson released a statement Thursday regarding the tragedy.

“Learning about another shooting in our capital city deeply saddens me. My heart aches for the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and I’m keeping those who were injured in my thoughts, hoping for their full recovery. I have extreme gratitude for the rapid response of Salt Lake City Police Department and the many other agencies, including Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office who assisted with public safety efforts. Working together, we will continue to strive for a safer community for everyone.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.