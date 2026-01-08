8-year-old girl Ariz. girl found dead after being reported missing out of Navajo Nation - East Idaho News

COALMINE, Ariz. (ABC4) — An 8-year-old girl was found dead and identified Friday afternoon as a missing girl from the Navajo Nation.

A Turquoise Alert was issued for Maleeka “Mollie” Boone, who was last seen on Thursday, in Coalmine, Arizona, which is north of Flagstaff and on the Navajo Nation. She was last seen on foot in the Coalmine Navajo Housing Authority area, walking on Cedar Loop at 6 p.m.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office confirmed to ABC4 that Boone’s body was found and identified Friday afternoon after a search, and the Turquoise Alert was canceled. The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation are leading the investigation into her death.

The search included agents, officers, deputies and troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Marshall’s Service, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Flagstaff Police Department.

The FBI did not indicate whether they suspected foul play and told ABC4 that to preserve the integrity of the investigation, they do not share details of the ongoing process.

There was no additional information available on Friday evening.

If you have any information about the circumstances of Maleeka’s disappearance or death, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or email tips.fbi.gov. You can also call the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at 928-283-3111/3112.