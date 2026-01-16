83-year-old says his business may be 'the only place in the world where you can get french fry lip balm' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Kay Walker has been making soap, lotion and lip balm from Idaho potatoes since 2021, and his latest product may be the first of its kind.

The 83-year-old man behind Potato Soap & Gifts of Idaho was approached by the Idaho Potato Commission in 2024 to help launch a new product at its Idaho Potato Lovers event in February. The organization hired him to make a formula for french fry lib balm.

Walker agreed to take on the challenge. He and his crew made about a dozen batches and mixtures over the next several months.

They delivered the final product to the office in Eagle two days before the event.

“They got them Monday morning and were sold out by Tuesday,” Walker says. “We sent 100 a day for the next five days.”

Jeweldean Hull, the Idaho Potato Commission’s managing director, says the product was also featured on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Access Hollywood,” “CBS Saturday Morning” and other TV shows.

She says she appreciated Walker’s efforts and allowed him to sell the lip balm to his customers.

“He did a wonderful job nailing down the formula,” Hull says.

Walker made slight adjustments to the recipe before he started selling it in March — and he’s pleased with the results.

“We sold about 1,500 or 2,000 of the french fry lip balm (last year),” he says. “As far as I know, it’s the only place in the world where you can get french fry lip balm.”

Next month will mark the one-year anniversary of the product’s introduction.

Kay Walker’s french fry lip balm | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Of the seven flavors he makes, Walker says the french fry lip balm is a novelty that many customers enjoy.

“A lot of people buy it because it’s unique,” Walker says.

The huckleberry-flavored lip balm is his most popular flavor.

Walker sells his products in 100 stores across the state. His signature soap — which looks like a potato — and other products are sold in gift boxes inside Broulim’s Fresh Foods and Rocknaks Hardware Plus stores, at the Idaho Potato Museum, and many other places. He also sells products online through his website.

At 83, Walker is happy to provide a product that customers enjoy. He’s hoping to sell his business to the right person so he can retire and spend more time with his family.

Walker says he’s grateful to all the customers who have supported him and for the opportunity from the Idaho Potato Commission.

“It was a fun challenge and a fun experience. We pulled it off!” Walker says.

