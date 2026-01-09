A $12 act of kindness at local pharmacy for a struggling mom leads to a Feel Good Friday surprise - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few weeks ago from a woman who had a touching experience at the Broulim’s pharmacy on Broadway Street in Idaho Falls. Here’s what it said:

Today I needed to pick up 2 prescriptions for my 18-month-old daughter. We’ve been going through an extremely hard time financially. My 9-year-old son has a birthday this coming Tuesday. With the holidays on top of it and a baby in and out of the dermatologist lately, we are barely scraping by.

I needed to pay for the prescriptions using my husband’s HSA card, which I didn’t have on hand. Jennifer (the employee) was so kind and patient to help me manually enter it through a link on my phone. (I’m certain we have plenty of funds on the card) However, it kept declining. I became frantic, I apologized to her several times. She could hear my voice beginning to crack as I knew we didn’t have the money in our checking or savings to cover the measly $12.42 needed for the medicines.

I explained to her that I would go home and figure things out and come back tomorrow to purchase them, as we live out of town in Roberts. Before I could finish, she looked at me and said, “Can I please pay for these for you?” I began to sob.

She asked if she could come hug me. With tears in her eyes, she told me how sorry she was that I was struggling and how my baby needs these medicines. Then she proceeded to ask if we have everything we need for Christmas. I felt like I buckled in her arms sobbing. We do. We have plenty. I couldn’t thank her enough for her generosity, kindness and complete love she showed me, a COMPLETE stranger.

I have no way to pay her back. Please accept my nomination for a Feel Good Friday, as she is a truly amazing human who truly touched my heart and soul when I was really struggling.

We tracked down Jennifer and surprised her for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above.