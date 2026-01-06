Abandoned vehicles towed away at law enforcement's discretion can now be tracked online. Here's how - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Having a car towed away is an experience most people want to avoid, but some who find themselves in that situation now have a way to track it.

Those who set up a DMV Online Portal account and opt in to e-notifications will get an email or text about their vehicle.

Towers are required to post a rate sheet online, so customers are aware of towing and storage costs.

“The Abandoned Vehicle, or AV Portal streamlines the process for reporting and notifying stakeholders who have interest in the vehicle. This includes owners and lenders. It reduces paperwork for towers, and provides transparency in fees charged to help Idahoans locate and retrieve their vehicles,” Vehicle Services Manger Brian Goeke says in a news release.

This new process is specifically for vehicles considered abandoned, or vehicles towed at the direction of law enforcement. It does not apply to all towed vehicles in all circumstances.

The feature was implemented on January 1 in response to Idaho HB 174. The legislation, which was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little in March 2025, aims to “offer clear guidance and promote consistency among Idaho Law enforcement, towing companies, lenders and the Idaho Transportation Department.”

Since the law went into effect, ITD spokeswoman Britt Rosenthal tells EastIdahoNews.com more than 45 vehicles have been entered online and towed away.

ITD processes the notifications within 24 business hours. Towing companies set the price for taking vehicles and there is a daily rate for storing them.

The faster customers have notification, the more control customers have over the costs. E-notification is the fastest. Customers who have not set up e-notifications will get a letter in the mail.

Visit the website to learn more.