Air Stagnation Advisory issued for southeastern Idaho through the weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory for portions of the lower Snake River plain in southeastern Idaho.

The advisory was issued by the weather service in Pocatello on Monday for residents of Fort Hall, Thatcher, American Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley and Preston, and is expected to last through Sunday.

John Keyes, a weather service meteorologist, told EastIdahoNews.com that weather conditions are not ideal, with limited wind allowing for air to remain trapped in the area.

“We’re kind of under a ridge — not directly under one — but we’re under high pressure, in general, and with not much in the way of getting wind going, getting atmosphere all kind of stirred up, turbulent during the day,” Keyes said.

Air stagnation advisory for parts of western and eastern Idaho issued by the National Weather Service on Monday. | Courtesy National Weather Service.

Due to this high pressure, he said that pollution from vehicles, wood-burning fireplaces and other sources can persist in the area.

“I want to stress that could lead to poor air quality conditions where it may impact people’s health, and also potentially trigger Idaho DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) to issue an air quality alert for those areas,” Keyes said.

With the advisory lasting for multiple days, the current weather system is expected to last until the middle of next week.

Keyes said the advisory is a step between the National Weather Service and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issuing a warning, should weather conditions not improve.

While Keyes said it is unlikely that additional areas will be included in the advisory, if weather conditions do not improve, cities currently under the advisory could see air quality worsen.

The weather service recommends that residents reduce or stop activities that can contribute to air pollution, such as using wood-burning devices, outdoor burning and limiting vehicle use and idling.