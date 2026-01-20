Alturas Academy North to open in Rigby this fall - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Families in Jefferson County will soon have another school choice as Alturas Academy North prepares to open in Fall 2026.

The new tuition-free public charter school, modeled after Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls, will launch with kindergarten through sixth grade and expand to seventh grade in the 2027–28 school. Eighth grade will be offered the following year.

In its first year, the school will offer 336 seats in multiage classrooms. Enrollment will be determined through Idaho’s state-mandated, fully randomized lottery system, which is now open to applicants, according to a news release.

Alturas Academy North will follow the same student-centered instructional model used at its sister school, emphasizing learning at each child’s individual level. Students will participate in frequent small-group lessons where instruction is targeted, teacher interaction is high, and academic growth is closely monitored.

“The school’s multiage classroom structure is designed to build independence, confidence, and strong self-management skills. Older students regularly mentor younger classmates, and collaboration is embedded in daily routines,” the release says.

Families can learn more or apply for the lottery at alturasacademy.org.