Annual Souper Bowl returns for 20th year to help raise food for those in need - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — For over 20 years, what started out as a simple rivalry between two schools has grown into an event dedicated to feeding the community.

The annual Souper Bowl started Monday, where high school students from Skyline and Idaho Falls High School work together to raise as many cans or financial donations as possible for the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

Last year, both the schools received 46,621 cans and $7,151 in financial donations combined, and the goal for this year is to raise around 100,000 cans.

The food drive will run until Feb. 6.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with advisers and students from both schools.

IFHS set a school goal of 5,000 cans donated. Student Council Adviser Heather Pfeifer said the school is focused on receiving specific high-need food items that the Food Basket is in need of.

These are items that don’t require much preparation, like canned soups, pastas, and canned tomatoes.

Senior Jayce Jensen said it’s her last year helping out in the Souper Bowl, where she’s been part of the school’s student government for the past four years.

“It’s kind of sad to see it end. This has been such a big part of my life, because even in elementary school, I had to bring in cans,” Jensen said.

One of her highlights is interacting with elementary school students and seeing how active they can get.

At Skyline, Student Council Adviser Emma Shaul said she is also seeing the elementary schools’ participation and how parents are getting involved to help the community.

Right, Skyline High School senior and Student Body President Jordynn Fullmer, left, and Skyline Student Council Adviser Emma Shaul. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

However, she understands that this year, with the economy and other expenses, donations might be a bit low.

“Every year we hope to cross that kind of 100,000 mark,” Shaul said.

Those looking to donate can bring donations to Skyline or Idaho Falls High School, or make donations to the Community Food Basket through its Venmo account, @CFBIdahoFalls.

Those who are out shopping at Albertsons on Broadway Street and Broulims in Ammon, where community members can find Skyline students asking for donations until 2 p.m.

On Feb. 4, Smith Cherolet is matching all food and cash donations up to $500 during the Skyline and IFHS boys basketball game. The game will be at Skyline, and it starts at 7:30 p.m.