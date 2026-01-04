Becoming love: a reflection on kindness inspired by Mother Teresa - East Idaho News

Mother Teresa’s words remind us that kindness is more than just an action—it is a way of being. When we speak tenderly and let warmth radiate through our expressions, we reflect the love and grace that uplift the human spirit.

A gentle word, a sincere smile, or a compassionate gaze has the power to comfort, heal, and inspire. In a world that often feels hurried and harsh, choosing to embody kindness in our daily interactions creates ripples of hope and love that extend far beyond what we can see.

This message aligns with the teachings found in many spiritual traditions: love is not merely something we give; it is something we must become. The Bible encourages believers to clothe themselves in compassion, kindness, humility, and patience (Colossians 3:12).

When we make an effort to genuinely care, to greet others with warmth, and to give from our hearts, we are not just performing acts of goodness—we are becoming vessels of divine love. The joy that comes from serving with a cheerful heart is not only a gift to others but a deep wellspring of peace and fulfillment for ourselves.

In our daily lives, we can put this wisdom into practice by being intentional in our interactions. Whether we are speaking to a friend, a stranger, or even someone difficult to love, we can choose words that uplift rather than tear down.

Our smiles can be a silent blessing, our presence a refuge of peace. When we offer kindness not just out of duty but from the depths of our hearts, we create a world that mirrors the love and mercy of God. Let us, as Mother Teresa so beautifully encouraged, not only give our care but our hearts as well.

