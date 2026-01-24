Bill introduced to allow ISP to ban people from Idaho Capitol, Supreme Court buildings - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A bill was introduced Friday in the Idaho Legislature that would allow the directors of the state Department of the Administration or the Idaho State Police to ban individuals from the state Capitol or state Supreme Court buildings.

The bill would also ban camping and “symbolic” tents from overnight use on state property. It would allow the state to hold tents or other items left on state property in violation of the code for up to 90 days.

Idaho state legislator Bruce Skaug (Courtesy of the Idaho Legislature)

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, introduced the bill Friday in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee.

He said the bill “enhances that security” provided by the Department of Administration and state police.

If passed by the Legislature and approved by the governor, the bill would allow individuals to be banned from Capitol and Supreme Court buildings for one year, if the person:

Refused to comply with lawful orders of government officials or law enforcement

Violated one or more laws, rules, more regulations governing conduct in those buildings

Threatened to or disrupted conduct of “legitimate government business,” or,

Threatened the safety of people or the property

The determination of whether to ban someone could be made at “the sole discretion” of the director of the administration department or ISP, or their designees.

If someone was banned, they would need to contact the Department of Administration security office if they have “legitimate business” to conduct on the property they are banned from. Those who violate the ban would be charged with criminal trespass.

The ban on symbolic tents would mean that any tents or other “enclosed structures” would need to be removed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., unless other rules are created by the Department of Administration.

In 2022, a large encampment was erected near the state Capitol in Boise to raise awareness about challenges related to homelessness. Gov. Brad Little and then-attorney general Lawrence Wasden sued to remove the protesters, BoiseDev reported.

In 2025, the Legislature passed a bill criminalizing sleeping outside or in cars on public property in large cities.

Under Skaug’s bill, camping would be banned outright. The legislation’s definition of camping includes erecting tents or other enclosed structures as a “temporary or permanent place of dwelling, lodging, residence, or living accommodation.” The ban may include storage of personal items, food, cooking, sleeping or laying out a sleeping bag or blanket.

The code would allow non-enclosed shelters, such as a canopy without side walls, to be erected “as long as it is not used for sleeping or camping.”

Anything left unattended on state property in violation of these regulations would be subject to the agency taking those items and holding them for up to 90 days. The agency could charge a “reasonable storage fee” when the person comes to claim their items.

The committee on Friday voted to introduce the bill Friday with no discussion. Its introduction means the bill may come back to the committee for a public hearing and vote.