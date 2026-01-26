Blackfoot man once floated Snake River with Robert Redford before working as assistant to local Congressman - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Richard Stallings, a Pocatello man who represented eastern Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1985-1993, passed away in October at the age of 85.

Cary Jones of Blackfoot served as his assistant on energy, environment, and natural resources during his years in office.

RELATED | Richard Stallings, former congressman from eastern Idaho, passes at age 85

On this season two premiere episode of “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with Jones about his memories serving with Stallings. Jones recalls how he and Stallings first connected politically, Stallings’ political accomplishments and why the Pocatello Democrat appealed to voters during a time when a popular Republican president, Ronald Reagan, carried the vote in 49 states, including Idaho.

He also shares several experiences during that time that he says made it a fun time be in politics and provides some perspective on politics today.

RELATED | Blackfoot man reflects on time with movie icon Robert Redford

Years earlier, Jones worked for Idaho Gov. John Evans as his special assistant for natural resources. During this time, Jones spent time with Hollywood icon Robert Redford — who passed away in September at age 89 — on a float along the Snake River. Jones kicks off the discussion sharing his memories of Redford and this experience.

If you’re a fan of political or Hollywood history, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

Previous episodes are available in the audio player below. Watch previous episodes here.

If you have a topic or guest idea for an upcoming episode, email rett@eastidahonews.com.