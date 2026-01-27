Boise meteorologist among two killed in Payette River plane crash - East Idaho News

EMMETT (KIVI) — Chief Meteorologist for CBS 2 Boise, Roland Steadham, is one of the two victims of the plane crash in the Payette River on Tuesday, the station confirmed.

Authorities say the aircraft, registered to Northwest Registered Agent LLC, struck a power line before crashing onto an icy section of the river in the Black Canyon area.

Shortly after the crash, first responders with the Gem County Sheriff’s Office and Gem County Fire & EMS were dispatched to the jet ski park turnout on the Payette River. Once on the scene, they discovered that two male passengers had died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The other victim has yet to be identified.

Courtesy Dylan Garrigus via KIVI

Steadham enjoyed a distinguished 35-year career in meteorology, serving communities in Florida, Utah, and Idaho. An avid pilot, he logged more than 3,000 flight hours. He attended Brigham Young University and the University of Utah before completing the Mississippi State Meteorology Program. Steadham earned the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.

Roland Steadham was 67-years-old. He is survived by his wife and six daughters.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.