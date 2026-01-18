CEI apprenticeship enrollment hits record high - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — College of Eastern Idaho is proud to announce a record-breaking 625 students enrolled in its apprenticeship programs this year, an all-time high that reflects rapid regional growth and a surging demand for skilled trades.

The programs, which include Electrical, Plumbing, and HVAC, provide students with both classroom instruction and real-world, on-the-job training. This year’s enrollment surpasses 496 students in 2025 and 422 in 2024, marking three consecutive years of exponential growth.

One key to CEI’s success is the quality of its instructors, working professionals who actively serve in their trades. Many own their own businesses or bring years of field experience to the classroom. This real-world knowledge provides students with invaluable insight and practical application.

CEI’s Program Manager Josiah Bell has also played a vital role in building strong relationships with industry partners and ensuring students feel supported throughout their apprenticeship journey. His leadership and commitment have been instrumental in the program’s continued growth and high retention rates.

Another exciting development in 2025 was the launch of a second cohort for first-year students in Electrical and HVAC, a first in CEI history. Traditionally, apprenticeship programs at CEI have begun only in the fall, but overwhelming demand prompted the college to introduce a January start to accommodate more students and support the growing workforce pipeline.

Looking ahead, CEI plans to explore additional opportunities to expand access, including multiple annual start dates and hybrid learning options.

For more information on CEI’s apprenticeship programs or how to enroll, visit www.cei.edu/workforce-training-continuing-education.