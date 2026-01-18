Center Street Underpass Project underway in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

Work is officially underway on the Center Street Underpass Project. This important project marks another step toward improving safety, accessibility, and the overall experience for those traveling through Historic Downtown Pocatello.

Crews with Cannon Builders, along with construction engineering and inspection services provided by Civil Science, are currently installing soldier pile shoring in preparation for temporary shoring along the southwest side of the underpass. This work sets the stage for major improvements ahead.

Pedestrian access will remain available during construction, with the north pedestrian tunnel staying open to ensure continued connectivity through the area.

City of Pocatello

Once complete, the project will deliver long-term improvements, including repaired abutments, new retaining walls, updated sidewalks, and refreshed fascia and portal features leading to the pedestrian tunnels—enhancing both safety and appearance.

The City of Pocatello appreciates the patience and support of residents and local businesses as this exciting project moves forward. The City will continue to share updates as construction progresses.

For questions or additional information, please contact the City of Pocatello Public Works Department at (208) 234-6189 or visit projects.pocatello.gov.