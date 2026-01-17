Cheers! I worked as a bartender for a day at Pachangas, learning how to mix drinks - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re Workin’ It at Pachangas in Idaho Falls.

Pachangas is a Mexican-resturant located at 435 A Street. Owner Antonio Mesa told EastIdahoNews.com while there is a full bar, the restaurant is family focused resturant that’s open for everyone.

I had the change to learn how to make their Dragon Fruit Magarita and see what it’s like to be behind the bar.

