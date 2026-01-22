Church delivers large donation to Rexburg food bank - East Idaho News

REXBURG – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered a large donation of food supplies to the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership Upper Valley Food Bank.

The Bishop’s Storehouse truckload arrived at the food bank at 275 Stationery Place in Rexburg on Wednesday as part of a nationwide effort tied to America250, the nonpartisan initiative commemorating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, according to a news release from the church.

This is part of the efforts to send 250 truckloads of food supplies to food banks in all 50 states throughout 2025 and 2026. Each truck will deliver about 40,000 pounds of food, including a variety of essential items such as canned fruits and vegetables, meats, pasta, flour, pancake mix and dried milk. These goods are produced or funded through church humanitarian efforts and member contributions.

“This local delivery reflects a spirit of service and gratitude, with the goal of strengthening community partnerships and providing tangible support to families in need in eastern Idaho,” the church said in the news release. “The America250 food donation effort highlights the power of service to unite communities, offer hope, and express appreciation for the freedoms and opportunities shared across the nation.”

Courtesy Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints