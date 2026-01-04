Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces death of missionary - East Idaho News

FARMINGTON, New Mexico — A Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary serving in New Mexico died in his sleep Saturday.

Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, was from Salem, Utah, and had been serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission since May 2024, according to church spokesman Sam Penrod.

“It is with deep sadness that we share news of the passing of a young missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Jan. 3, from a medical cause that has not yet been determined,” Penrod said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fellow missionaries. We pray they will find comfort and strength through their faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ and feel the Savior’s love as they honor Elder Martin’s life and devoted missionary service.”

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.