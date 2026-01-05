City of Pocatello seeks public input for mountain bike trail grant application - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello is seeking public input on an Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Mountain Bike Plates grant application for mountain bike trail improvements at the Upper City Creek trailhead.

If awarded, the grant would fund the next phase of trailhead improvements, including the construction of beginner-friendly mountain bike loop trails and a skills loop near the trailhead. These additions would provide gentle grades and progressive features designed to help new riders build confidence and technical skills. Phase I improvements at Upper City Creek, including a new vault toilet and parking lot updates, are currently underway and expected to be completed in summer 2026.

The estimated project cost is $13,500, with a required 5% local match provided through in-kind City staff support and volunteer labor.

“The City’s Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails Plan identified expanding natural surface trails as a top community priority,” said Cary Rhodes, Outdoor Recreation Manager. “An assessment by the International Mountain Bicycling Association also identified a lack of beginner-friendly trails, and this project would help address that need.”

If grant funding is awarded, construction is anticipated in 2027 and 2028 using a combination of professional trail builders, City staff, and volunteer crews.

Public comments will be accepted through Thursday, Jan, 15, at 5 p.m. To provide feedback or request a copy of the draft grant application, contact Cary Rhodes at crhodes@pocatello.gov or (208) 234-6237.