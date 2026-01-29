Classes canceled at Ririe schools Thursday due to illness - East Idaho News

RIRIE — Schools in the Ririe area will be closed for the rest of the week due to widespread illness among the school population, according to a district statement.

The statement, issued Wednesday afternoon by Ririe School District 252 Superintendent Jeff Gee, announced the cancellation of all classes at Ririe Elementary School and Ririe Junior-Senior High School. The schools are experiencing a “high number of student and staff absences related to illness,” Gee said.

He did not specify what specific illness or illnesses are causing the absences.

Gee pointed out that only classes are canceled, and other previously scheduled events at the schools will continue as planned. However, he cautioned people not to attend those events if they’re not feeling well.

“Our hope is that this four-day break from school will allow the illness to run its course and will also give our custodial staff additional time to complete a deeper cleaning of our buildings,” Gee said.

The school district typically doesn’t hold classes on Fridays.

Last week, Hazel Stuart Elementary in Shelley School District 60 closed for an extended weekend for the same reason.