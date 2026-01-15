Colorado man arrested after police say he made over 150 emergency calls in 1 day - East Idaho News

PUEBLO, Colo. (TMX) — A Colorado man was arrested for allegedly making more than 150 emergency calls in a single day last week, police said.

The Pueblo Police Department said that on Jan. 8, 52-year-old James Taylor made more than 150 calls to the department’s emergency dispatch line, some of which were “regarding loud noise.” Investigators then learned Taylor had an active misdemeanor warrant for harassment by phone threat/obscene due to previous threats to dispatchers.

When police arrived at his residence, Taylor refused in-person contact but “engaged” with officers over the phone. Taylor allegedly “shouted” from inside his home and “became increasingly belligerent with dispatchers throughout the night.”

A Pueblo Police captain got on a phone call with Taylor, “addressing his concerns and informing him of his warrant.” Taylor then allowed officers to come to his home. When officers arrived, police say Taylor apologized and cooperated during his arrest.