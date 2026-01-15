COURTROOM INSIDER | Au pair takes the stand in Virginia trial, latest surgeon accused of murder - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Au pair takes the stand in Virginia trial, latest surgeon accused of murderPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the au pair takes the stand in the Virginia Brendan Banfield murder trial. Nate Eaton breaks down she had to say, what the defense attorney asked her and what’s next in the trial.
Plus the latest on Michael David McKee and McKee and Monique Tepe.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.