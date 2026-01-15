 COURTROOM INSIDER | Au pair takes the stand in Virginia trial, latest surgeon accused of murder - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Au pair takes the stand in Virginia trial, latest surgeon accused of murder

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” the au pair takes the stand in the Virginia Brendan Banfield murder trial. Nate Eaton breaks down she had to say, what the defense attorney asked her and what’s next in the trial.

Plus the latest on Michael David McKee and McKee and Monique Tepe.

Watch in the video player above.

