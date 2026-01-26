 COURTROOM INSIDER | Avonley's story of strength and learning from her scars - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Avonley’s story of strength and learning from her scars

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Avonley Lightstone shares her journey of strength following a fatal fire that killed her mother when Avonley was a toddler and years of abuse.

Why she’s sharing her story now and what she hopes you’ll learn from it.

Learn more about Avonley’s story here.

Watch in the video player above.

