 COURTROOM INSIDER | Man who fled overseas after allegedly killing Kimberly Hyde breaks his silence - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | Man who fled overseas after allegedly killing Kimberly Hyde breaks his silence

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton

INSIDER 0119
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Henry Cito Piano Resuera Jr. is accused of killing Kimberly Hyde and then fleeing to the Philippines hours after the murder.

He has been in hiding since 2024, but tonight he’s breaking his silence about the horrific crime.

What he says happened, why he left the U.S., why he’s speaking out and what he plans to do now.

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION