COURTROOM INSIDER | Scene photos, bloody knife, DNA evidence and more in au pair murder trial - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Scene photos, bloody knife, DNA evidence and more in au pair murder trialPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” day 3 of the Brendan Banfield murder trial. Ten witnesses take the stand and scene photos, a bloody knife, DNA evidence and more take center stage.
Watch in the video player above.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.